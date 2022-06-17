Amid protests over agnipath recruitment scheme in Bhihar's Darbhanga on June 16, a school bus carrying children stuck in traffic was created by protesters. A video shared by ANI news has seen some students crying as they are afraid of being stuck on a bus.

Protests continued on the third day against the new military scheme even as the Central government on Thursday, June 16 extended the upper age limit for the Agnipath recruitment scheme from 21 years to 23 years

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Bihar: A school bus, with children on board, got stuck in the road blockade by agitators in Darbhanga. The bus later managed to get out of the blockade with Police intervention. The agitators were protesting against the #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme pic.twitter.com/E8lFLk9leD — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2022

