While announcing the safety measures to be taken by the Election Commission of India (ECI) during the Assembly Elections 2022 in five states for the safe conduct of polling, CEC Sushil Chandra read a couplet that goes like "Yakeen ho to koi raasta nikalta hai, hawa ki oat bhi lekar chirag jalta hai."

Watch Video Here:

#WATCH | CEC Sushil Chandra reads a couplet while announcing the measures to be taken by ECI for the conduct of safe elections, "Yakeen ho to koi raasta nikalta hai, hawa ki oat bhi lekar chirag jalta hai." pic.twitter.com/eStC7tnu98 — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)