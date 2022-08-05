Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday arrived at the Parliament wearing black as a mark of protest against inflation and unemployment. Earlier in the day, Congress leader and the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge wore a black kurta and turban as a mark of protest.

Watch video:

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Parliament, wearing black as a mark of protest against inflation and unemployment. pic.twitter.com/m2k4M7BC8k — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

