1,000 Made-in-India drones will light up the dark skies at the 'Beating the Retreat' Ceremony at Delhi's Vijay Chowk on January 29. This is the first time drones will be performing at the event. While rehearsing today, drones formed the outline of the National War Memorial.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Delhi: Drones form the outline of the National War Memorial as they rehearse for the #BeatingRetreat ceremony. 1000 Made in India drones rehearse for the ceremony to be held at the Vijay Chowk on January 29th. They would be performing at the event for the first time. pic.twitter.com/aKIIIo6HzI — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022

