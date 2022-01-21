Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate was merged with the flame at the National War Memorial today.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Delhi: Merging of Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate with the flame at the National War Memorial is underway. pic.twitter.com/j7wMxpNWJS — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2022

