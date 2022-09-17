On Saturday, PM Narendra Modi released the eight Cheetahs from Namibia that arrived in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The Cheetahs which had gone extinct in India have returned to the country after 70 years. Speaking at a program of Self Help Groups in Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi said that the eight Cheetahs are our guests. "I urge all of you, all countrymen to give them a standing ovation & warmly welcome them," he added.

