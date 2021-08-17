Amid the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan, India on Tuesday safely evacuated over 150 citizens, including diplomats following the Taliban takeover there. According to a tweet by ANI, evacuated Indians from Kabul were heard chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' after landing in Jamnagar in Gujarat. As per sources, the Indian Air Force's transport aircraft C-17 carried over 150 passengers from the Kabul airport on Tuesday and land at Jamnagar airbase.

The evacuees include the Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan Ronendra Tandon, the embassy's staff, their family members and the journalists, who went to cover the war. Reports inform that on Sunday, the C-17 Globemaster aircraft had evacuated around 180 Indians.

#WATCH | Evacuated Indians from Kabul, Afghanistan chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' after landing in Jamnagar, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/IqvESz79IO — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2021

