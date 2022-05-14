A massive fire broke out at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar, Punjab. No casualty has been reported as yet. Fire Officer Lovepreet Singh said, "Initially, the fire broke out in the transformers. Eight fire tenders reached on spot. The fire is under control. No injuries reported."

Check tweet:

