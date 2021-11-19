Former Andhra Pradesh CM and Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday vowed to step into the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly again only after returning to power.

#WATCH | Former Andhra Pradesh CM & TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu breaks down at PC in Amaravati He likened the Assembly to 'Kaurava Sabha' & decided to boycott it till 2024 in protest against 'ugly character assassinations' by YSRCP ministers & MLAs, says TDP in a statement pic.twitter.com/CKmuuG1lwy — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

