The police fired shots in the air at the DC residence in Haryana's Palwal on Thursday, 16 June, to warn protesters who were pelting stones at the residence amid their protest against the Agnipath recruitment scheme which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The protesters have been demanding the withdrawal of the Army's scheme, under which youth will get a four-year tenure in the armed forces.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Haryana: Police personnel deployed at DC residence in Palwal resorted to aerial firing to warn protesters who were pelting stones at the residence amid their protest against #Agnipath scheme. They were protesting nearby; some Policemen injured, Police vehicles vandalised pic.twitter.com/Bfcb0IZsi8 — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

