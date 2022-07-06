Heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai on Wednesday morning. According to IMD, the downpour will continue till July 9 as the weather office had issued an orange alert for Mumbai. Here's a visual from Bandra this morning.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Heavy rainfall lashes Mumbai this morning, visuals from Bandra. pic.twitter.com/tSo7sIIBhc — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

