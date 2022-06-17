Amid the ongoing protest by Army aspirants against the Agnipath scheme, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday urged the youth to not indulge in violent protests and not damage the property of the Railways. "Railways are the property of the country," he said.

Check tweet:

#WATCH | I appeal to the youth to not indulge in violent protests and not damage the property of the Railways. Railways are the property of the country: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on #AgnipathProtests pic.twitter.com/TIDMlF2PeI — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2022

