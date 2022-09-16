The Indian Coast Guard today successfully rescued 19 persons from the sea near Ratnagiri, including 18 Indians and 1 Ethiopian from Motor Tanker Parth, a Gabon-flagged vessel. The vessel reported flooding at about 9.23 am around 41 miles west of Ratnagiri coast. The vessel was on its way to New Mangalore from Khor Fakkan, UAE.

