Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel, also known as Himveers, celebrated the 73rd Republic Day at 11,000 feet in minus 20 degrees at Auli in Uttarakhand. The video of ITBP soldiers doing skying in Auli holding a national flag was shared by news agency ANI. India is celebrating 73rd Gantantra Diwas Today. India's military might, cultural diversity and varied unique initiatives will be showcased in the Republic Day Parade 2022.

Here Is The Video:

#WATCH Indo-Tibetan Border Police 'Himveers' celebrate the 73rd Republic Day at 11,000 feet in minus 20 degrees Celsius at Auli in Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/1nhbrOWSp3 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

