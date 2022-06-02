In a shocking incident, a terrorist on Thursday fired at a bank manager at Ellaqie Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora in Kulgam district. A vieo of the incident has gone viral on social media. The bank manager later succumbed to his injuries.

Check tweet:

#WATCH | J&K: Terrorist fires at bank manager at Ellaqie Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora in Kulgam district. The bank manager later succumbed to his injuries. (CCTV visuals) pic.twitter.com/uIxVS29KVI — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2022

