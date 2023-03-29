A video of Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar throwing Rs 500 currency notes on the artists near Bevinahalli in Mandya district has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the incident took place during the 'Praja Dhwani Yatra' organized by Congress in Srirangapatna on Tuesday. The 42-second video clip shows DK Shivakumar, chief of the Congress party in Karnataka allegedly throwing Rs 500 currency notes on the artists near Bevinahalli. Bengaluru: Karnataka Police Detained Congress State President DK Shivakumar.

#WATCH | Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar was seen throwing Rs 500 currency notes on the artists near Bevinahalli in Mandya district during the ‘Praja Dhwani Yatra’ organized by Congress in Srirangapatna. (28.03) pic.twitter.com/aF2Lf0pksi — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2023

