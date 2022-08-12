In a video that has gone viral on social media, villagers in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district were seen carrying a pregnant woman on a cot. The villagers risked their lives while crossing a river in order to take the pregnant woman to a hospital in Shahpur town.

