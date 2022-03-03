MLAs of Maha Vikas Agadhi shouted slogans and protested against Maharashtra governer Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his alleged controversial remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. NCP MLA Sanjay Daund did a 'sheershasan' in protest. A few days back, Koshyari had said that Samarth Ramdas was the guru of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Meanwhile, on Thursday, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari left Vidhan Bhavan without completing his address to join a session of houses during the Maharashtra Budget Session 2022 amid slogan-shouting.

Watch Video:

