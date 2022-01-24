A passenger fell while trying to board a moving train at Vasai Railway station, but was saved from slipping into the gap between the train and the platform by an alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan. The incident took place at Vasai Railway station in Maharashtra late at night on January 23.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: An RPF (Railway Protection Force) jawan rescued a passenger who fell down on the railway platform while trying to board a moving train at Vasai Railway Station on 23rd January. pic.twitter.com/Pxy2u467ZJ — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022

