Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday left official residence Varsha and shifted to Matoshree amid crisis. In a video, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment Aaditya Thackeray can be seen waving at supporters outside Matoshree in Mumbai. Shiv Sena leader and son of Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray showed victory sign on reaching Matoshree.

#WATCH Maharashtra minister & Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray shows victory sign on reaching 'Matoshree'#Mumbai pic.twitter.com/FtS3QOEJAY — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

