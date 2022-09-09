Thane witnessed heavy showers on Friday evening amid the Ganesh Visarjan celebrations in the city. The 10 day Ganeshotsav has come to an end with the Ganesh Visarjan. Heavy rains have continued in Thane from Thursday evening, affecting road and rail traffic in some parts of the city.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Rain lashes city as #GaneshaVisarjan is being celebrated at the end of the 10-day-long Ganeshotsav in Thane pic.twitter.com/tFrdti9WHV — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)