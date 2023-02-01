Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament today. Ahead of the Budget presentation, Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad offered prayers. In a video, MoS Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad is seen offering prayers before a deity. Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Union Budget Today; Last Full Budget of Modi Government 2.0.

Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad Offers Prayers Ahead of Budget 2023:

#WATCH | MoS Finance Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad offers prayers ahead of the presentation of #UnionBudget2023 by the government pic.twitter.com/CDs5LYaf4o — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2023

