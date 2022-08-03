The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Wednesday recovered Rs 80 lakh cash from the residence of a senior clerk of the medical education department in Bhopal. The amount was recovered from the residence of Hero Keswani during a raid at his house. During the raid, officials also found property documents, gold and silver. However, when the raid began, Keswani was hospitalised after his health deteriorated.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | MP:Around Rs 80 Lakhs cash, property documents & gold-silver recovered from residence of Hero Keswani, sr clerk of Medical Education Dept in Bhopal. Economic Offences Wing conducted a raid at his residenc. He was hospitalised after his health deteriorated when raid began pic.twitter.com/FgK73jBMQx — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 3, 2022

