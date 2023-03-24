Another shocking incident of dog menace came to the limelight. A 50-year-old woman from Rajkot, travelling with her husband on a bike during the wee hours of Thursday (March 23), died. A dog followed their bike and pulled the woman's saree, which caused the accident. The woman suffered head injuries and succumbed to death in a hospital. Viral Video: Woman Stops Car To Save Dog, Man on Bike Crashes and Falls on Vehicle's Bonnet, Netizens Ask Who Is at Fault?

Dog Menace in Rajkot

