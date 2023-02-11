A field hospital established as part of the Indian Army's 'Operation Dost' has begun operations in earthquake hit Turkey. The 60 Para Field hospital in Hatay is a part of the para-brigade of the Indian Army, which established its hospital at a school building. India has started "Operation Dost" to aid quake hit Turkey and Syria. Turkey Earthquake: Missing Indian National Found Dead Under Debris of Hotel in Malatya.

Operation Dost:

#WATCH | #OperationDost continues in Turkey, days after powerful earthquakes hit the country and Syria, claiming at least 24,000 lives Visuals from a school building in Hatay where 60 Para Field Hospital of the Indian Army is providing medical aid & relief measures to the people pic.twitter.com/g8m46B5Efk — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2023

