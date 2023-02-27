Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated Shivamogga Airport in a boost to connectivity and accessibility of the Karnataka city and other neighbouring areas. The new airport has been developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore and the passenger terminal can handle 300 travellers every hour. Air India Was Known for Scams, As Loss-Incurring Business Model During Congress Rule: PM Narendra Modi.

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Shivamogga Airport:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Shivamogga Airport in Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/3fkDgwAN7c — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2023

Delighted to be in Shivamogga, where key projects pertaining to connectivity & water security are being launched. These will greatly benefit Karnataka. https://t.co/jM795e3Oel — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 27, 2023

