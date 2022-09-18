President Droupadi Murmu visited Westminster Hall in London on Sunday to offer tributes to Queen Elizabeth II on her own behalf and on behalf of the Indian people. President Murmu is on a three-day visit to the UK, during which she will attend Monday's funeral service and is also invited to a reception for world leaders hosted at Buckingham Palace by King Charles III on Sunday evening. Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 at her residence of Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, is lying-in-state at Westminster Hall.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu visited Westminster Hall London where the body of Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state. The President offered tributes to the departed soul on her own behalf and on behalf of the people of India. pic.twitter.com/TID5Wlm4ux — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)