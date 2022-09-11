Pulikkali dancers mesmerised Thrissur as they danced to the rhythm of thakil, udukku and chenda to usher in the Onam festivities in traditional style on Sunday. Hundreds of people lined the roadsides to watch the Pulikkali performance that stretched to various parts of the city.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Pulikkali (Tiger Dance) enthrals crowds in Kerala's Thrissur as part of Onam celebrations pic.twitter.com/76VJN0a4m5 — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2022

