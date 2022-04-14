On the occasion of Baisakhi, the Golden Temple (Harmandir Sahib) in Amritsar was illuminated by fireworks. Baisakhi is one of biggest festivals that marks the foundation day of the 'Khalsa Panth' (Sikh order) by the tenth Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh. It also marks the start of harvest season.

Check tweet:

#WATCH Punjab | Fireworks display at Golden Temple (Harmandir Sahib) in Amritsar on the occasion of #Baisakhi pic.twitter.com/pnr8KdPcDL — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2022

