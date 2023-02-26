The magic of RRR's "Naatu Naatu" refuses to subside and it is everywhere. Even as the song continues its winning streak on the awards circuit, recently Korean embassy in New Delhi shared a video of its staff dancing to the viral song. The South Korean embassy called it ‘Naatu Naatu RRR Dance Cover - Korean Embassy in India.’ In the video Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok grooves with the embassy staff and we can feel that they had fun. Keerthy Suresh Nails The Hook Step Of Naatu Naatu Song With Ram Charan At Good Luck Sakhi Pre-Release Event (Watch Video).

Watch The Fun Video If You Have Missed:

𝐍𝐚𝐚𝐭𝐮 𝐍𝐚𝐚𝐭𝐮 𝐑𝐑𝐑 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 - 𝐊𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐄𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 Do you know Naatu? We are happy to share with you the Korean Embassy's Naatu Naatu dance cover. See the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!! pic.twitter.com/r2GQgN9fwC — Korea Embassy India (@RokEmbIndia) February 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)