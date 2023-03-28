Members of the Banjara community on Tuesday blocked the Shikaripura road in Shivamogga, Karnataka while opposing the reservation announced by the State government. The Banjara community members were seen resorting to violence and even burning flags as they continued to protest against the internal reservation for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) announced by the state Government. Protestors were seen raising slogans against the BJP government, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and Yediyurappa for recommending internal quota for the Scheduled Castes in four separate categories. Karnataka CM Accuses Cong of Indulging in Politics over Reservation Issue.

Banjara Community Members Block Shikaripura Road in Shivamogga

#WATCH | Shivamogga, Karnataka | Shikaripura road blocked by Banjara community opposing reservation announced by State government. pic.twitter.com/UG3eOD6koJ — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2023

