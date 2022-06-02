A video of students of a primary school in Assam's Nalbari district crossing a tributary of the Brahmaputra river to reach their school has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the students are seen using a small boat in order to cross the river to reach their school.

Check tweet:

#WATCH | Students of a primary school in Assam's Nalbari district crossing a tributary of the Brahmaputra river to reach their school. pic.twitter.com/IVwivBDxqC — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)