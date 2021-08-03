The Sarthana Nature Park in Surat got a pair of white tigers from Rajkot zoo under an animal exchange program. Officials said that they will remain in quarantine for 10 to 15 days.

#WATCH | Surat zoo receives a pair of white tigers from Rajkot zoo under animal exchange program "Female tiger is Girima & male tiger is Gaurav. Both are 2 yrs & 4 months old. They'll remain in quarantine for 10-15 days & will later be kept for public display," says zoo official pic.twitter.com/KFBWjBvN3Z — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2021

