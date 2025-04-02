A terrifying incident unfolded at a circus in Tanta, Egypt, when a white tiger went berserk during a performance, mauling its trainer. In the shocking video circulating on social media, the tiger is seen lunging at the worker, biting and dragging him by the arm while other circus staff desperately tried to intervene. The audience was left in a panic as the brutal attack unfolded before their eyes. The trainer was immediately rushed to a local hospital, where doctors worked to save his arm. Authorities are investigating the incident, and circus officials have yet to comment on the tiger's condition or the circumstances leading to the attack. Egypt Boat Capsize: Tourist Submarine Sinks in the Popular Egyptian Red Sea Leaving 6 Dead and 9 Injured, Say Officials.

Egypt Circus Horror: White Tiger Attacks Trainer in Front of Crowd

