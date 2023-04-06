Three policeman were killed and eight others were injured in a shootout in Russia's North Caucasus republic of Ingushetia during a counter-terrorist operation, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday. Ingushetia is a majority-Muslim republic in Russia's North Caucasus bordering Chechnya. Further information into the incident is awaited. US Shooting: Six People Shot at, Three Fatally Injured at Oklahoma City Bar.

Three Policemen Killed in Russia

