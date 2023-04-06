A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in West Bengal today. According to reports, the blaze erupted at a chemical factory at Siliguri Bholanath para. Six fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the blaze. West Bengal Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Factory in Naxalbari’s Rathkhola Area; No Casualty Reported (See Pics).

Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory at Siliguri Bholanath Para

West Bengal | A massive fire breaks out in a chemical factory at Siliguri Bholanath para. Six fire tenders present at the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/WlQ95wYIsX — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2023

