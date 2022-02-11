In a swift action by crew of Indian Navy's Fast Intercept Craft on patrol in Kochi harbour, Southern Naval Command ensured a safe rescue of a man who had jumped off Venduruthy bridge, Kerala. He was later provided first aid and the incident was reported to the local police. The Rescued man is a Nepalese National.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Swift action by crew of Indian Navy's Fast Intercept Craft on patrol in Kochi harbour, Southern Naval Command ensures safe rescue of a man who had jumped off Venduruthy bridge, Kerala. He was provided first aid & incident reported to local police. (Source: Indian Navy) pic.twitter.com/W37s3ZtnYG — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2022

