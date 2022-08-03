US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday met Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei. Pelosi's visit to Taiwan has drawn ire from China which has called the move a breach of the one-China policy and interference in China’s internal affairs.

