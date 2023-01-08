The customs department at Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirapalli International Airport seized foreign currency worth over Rs 70 lakh from a backpack. Reportedly, the passenger carrying the backpack has been handed over to customs. Custom officials are currently questioning the passenger about the money. Video: CISF Catch Passenger Carrying Rs 88 Lakh Foreign Currency Inside Laptop Bag at Delhi's IGI Airport

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: The customs department seizes foreign currency worth over Rs 70 Lakhs from a backpack at Tiruchirappalli International Airport earlier today (Video Source: Customs) pic.twitter.com/NKNJDHUzrT — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)