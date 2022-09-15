A passenger carrying Rs 88 lakh foreign currency inside a false layer of a laptop bag was nabbed at Delhi's IGI Airport on September 15. Reportedly, the passenger has been handed over to customs. Custom officials are currently questioning the passenger about the money.

Always alert & vigil to protect & secure !#CISF nabbed a passenger carrying foreign currency worth approximately INR 88 lakh, concealed in 'Laptop Bag' @ IGI Airport, New Delhi. The passenger was handed over to Customs.

