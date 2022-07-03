Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath on Sunday morning offered prayers at Shri Bhagyalaxmi Mandir, Charminar in Hyderabad. Yogi is in Telangana for the BJP national executive meeting, which will be attended by PM Narendra Modi, other senior party leaders, and CMs of BJP-ruled states.

Watch Video:

