The United Kingdom has been training Ukrainian soldiers after Russia's invasion. As of now, 10,000 soldiers have been trained since June 27. The country aims to train 20,000 soldiers by the end of the year. Canadian and Lithuanian contingents have also been planning to train the Ukrainian soldiers. These soldiers will inhibit basic infantry skills. Live Bomb Inside Body! Surgeon Performs Operation to Remove The Unexploded Grenade From Torse of Ukrainian Soldier; See Pic.

UK To Train 20000 Ukrainian Soldiers

#WATCH | The United Kingdom at 4 locations in the country is imparting basic infantry skills to the Ukrainian soldiers aiming to train 20,000 personnel by the end of this year. The UK has already trained 10,000 newly recruited Ukrainian soldiers since 27th June last year. pic.twitter.com/7BHPTyUAO3 — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)