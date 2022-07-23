Tourists on Saturday thronged Thrissur in Kerala to witness the mesmerizing beauty of the Athirappilly Waterfall Athirappilly Waterfalls. Visitors are coming to enjoy the pristine beauty of the waterfall which has gathered volume due to heavy rains.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Tourists throng Thrissur in Kerala to witness mesmerizing Athirappilly Water Falls pic.twitter.com/U4jBJqWRq7 — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2022

