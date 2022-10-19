On Wednesday, Union Minister Anurag Thakur participated in a mega cleanliness drive under the Swachh Bharat 2022 mission, at Chandni Chowk in Delhi. Speaking at the event, Thakur said that the Sports department of the Government of India (GoI) had last year kept a target of collecting 75 lakhs kilos of plastic waste and collected much more. "This year, we kept a target of 100 lakh kilos of plastic waste. 84 lakh kilos has already been collected in first 18 days," the BJP leader added. Video: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Plays Badminton And Table Tennis in Maharashtra’s Dombivli.

Anurag Thakur Participates in Mega Cleanliness Drive

