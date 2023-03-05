The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday took bulldozer action in Ghazipur. As per reports, the Yogi Adityanath-led government took bulldozer action on the property of one Kamlesh Singh 'Pradhan', who is a member of the Mukhtar Ansari gang. Pictures and videos of the government taking action on Pradhan's property have gone viral on social media. UP: Bulldozer Pichkaris, Modi Masks Popular in Gorakhpur Markets Ahead of Holi.

UP Govt Takes Bulldozer Action in Ghazipur

#WATCH | UP govt's does bulldozer action in Ghazipur on the property of one Kamlesh Singh 'Pradhan' of Mukhtar Ansari gang pic.twitter.com/Nj8MDUceqr — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 5, 2023

