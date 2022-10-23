Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday participated in 'Deepotsav' celebrations in Ayodhya. The duo welcomed artists who will be performing Ramlila in Ayodhya later today. Ayodhya is going to organize grand deepotsav today. During Deepotsav 18 lakh diyas will be lit.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath & Governor Anandiben Patel welcome artists who will perform Ramlila in Ayodhya later today, as part of the #Deepotsav celebrations pic.twitter.com/GLFjCbv2tb — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)