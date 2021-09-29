Delhi Congress on Wednesday protested outside senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal's residence in New Delhi. The Congress workers were carrying placard "get well soon Kapil Sibal". Hundreds of party workers gathered outside Sibal's residence after he reiterated demands for sweeping reforms raised by G-23 leaders.

Tweet By ANI:

#WATCH | Workers of Delhi Congress protest against senior party leader Kapil Sibal outside his residence in New Delhi, hours after Sibal reiterated demands for sweeping reforms raised by G-23 leaders; show placards reading 'Get Well Soon Kapil Sibal' pic.twitter.com/6A1dNrbuLT — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)