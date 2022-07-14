Amid heavy rains, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday took note of the situation and said that the govt is in touch with the district magistrates of the flood-affected districts. Shinde further added that "We are keeping an eye on the situation for the next 24 hours. NDRF team has been deployed and IAF is on alert."

Check Tweet:

