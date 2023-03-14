Actress and BJP MP, Hema Malini says she feels proud of RRR's "Naatu Naatu" and The Elephant Whisperers for creating history at Oscars 2023. For the unaware, this year, The Elephant Whisperers won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short and RRR’s track took home trophy for Best Original Song. She also congratulated the film's teams for winning big. ‘Haathi Mere Saathi’: Amul Joins Celebrations With Adorable Doodle As 'Elephant Whisperers' Wins Oscars 2023 in Best Documentary Short Film Category.

Hema Malini on Indian Films Winning Oscars This Year:

"We are very happy and proud of them," says BJP MP and actor Hema Malini on 'Naatu Naatu' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' winning at #Oscars2023. #Oscars #NaatuNaatu pic.twitter.com/txwaPLJj6r — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 14, 2023

