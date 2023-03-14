Indian cinema was shining bright at the Oscars this year. Not just the iconic song 'Naatu Naatu' make it to the list of Best Original Song number, but also an Indian documentary, Elephant Whisperers, won the Best Documentary Short Film. Amul India, famous for creating doodle cartoons about special occasions, has given it a tribute depicting the elephant and, of course, the trophy. It shows director Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga with the phrase, 'Haati mere saathi' written on the top. Oscars 2023: RRR For 'Naatu Naatu' and Kartiki Gonsalves' The Elephant Whisperers Make India Proud at the 95th Academy Awards.

Amul Depicts Oscars 2023 Winner Elephant Whisperers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amul - The Taste of India (@amul_india)

